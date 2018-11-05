En
1400 Homes Damaged by Flash Flood in Padang

Alex Rajes    •    05 November 2018 18:30 WIB
Authorities have deployed its personnel to support the relief efforts. (Photo:BNPB)

Padang: Friday's flash flood damaged as many as 1,400 homes in the city of Padang, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Monday.

"It left two toddlers dead," Padang Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency head Edy Hasmi told Medcom.id.

According to reports, the disaster destroyed a briged in Lubuk Kilangan district. In addition to that, it also affected 756 households from various districts.

"The affected districts were ungus Teluk Kabung, Lubuk Begalung, Pauh, Lubuk Kilangan, Padang Utara, Padang Selatan and Koto Tangah," he added.

The local government has announced an emergency status since Friday. It also has deployed hundreds of rescuers to the affected areas.


(WAH)

