1400 Homes Damaged by Flash Flood in Padang

Padang: Friday's flash flood damaged as many as 1,400 homes in the city of Padang, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Monday.
"It left two toddlers dead," Padang Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency head Edy Hasmi told Medcom.id.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the city of Palu to learn about the destruction caused by the …
The government has decided to extend the search period in quake-hit Central Sulawesi province for two weeks.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the ho…
Palestine has delivered 20 trucks of aid for the victims of last month's earthquake and tsunami on the island of Sulawesi. …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
Gerindra Party's Jakarta Regional Executive Board head Muhammad Taufik has agreed to nominate a PKS politician for the vacant …
National Mandate Party (PAN) has picked a candidate to replace the disgraced House of Representatives deputy speaker Taufik Kurnia…
The joint search and rescue team have found the Emergency locator transmitter (ELT) of a Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea la…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received mass organization Pemuda Pancasila (PP) chairman Japto Soelistyo Soerjosoemarno …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPU) has summoned PT Mahkota Sentosa Utama (MSU) finance director Hartono as a witnes…
Great Indonesia Movement (Gerindra) Party will meet with Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) to discuss the vacant Jakarta deputy gover…
House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Taufik Kurniawan was detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) days after th…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has thanked the joint search and rescue team who succeeded to retrieve one of the two bla…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the National Tranportation Safety Committee (KNKT) to immediately reveal the ca…