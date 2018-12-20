Jokowi-Ma'ruf Eye Millennial Voters

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and his running mate Ma'ruf Amin are preparing campaign strategies to attract millennial voters.



Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

"They are different with older generations. They are more open to changes," Ma'ruf said here on Thursday.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko Jokowi named Ma'ruf as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate."We will hear their aspirations. We will approach young voters," Ma'ruf said.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January until April. The agency will hold all presidential election debates in the capital city of Jakarta."The locations are Hotel Bidakara Pancoran, Hotel Fairmont Senayan, Hotel Sultan Senayan, Balai Sudirman Tebet, and Hotel Bidakara Pancoran," KPU chairman Arief Budiman told a press conference on Wednesday."The first debate will be about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism. The second debate will be about energy, food resilience, natural resources, environment and infrastructure. The third debate will be about education, health, human resources, social affairs and cultural affairs. The fourth debate will be about national ideology, governance, defence, security and international relations. The fifth debate will be about economy, welfare, finance, investment, trade and industry," the KPU leader added.(WAH)