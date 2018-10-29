Jokowi Instructs KNKT to Investigate Lion Air JT610 Accident

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) to investigate the crash of Lion Air JT610 flight.
"I have instructed KNKT to investigate the accident. They should deliver the result as soon as possible," Jokowi told reporters on Monday.
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has deployed as many as 30 divers to search for the passengers of Lion Air JT610 …
The Boeing Company has conveyed its readiness to assist the investigation on the crash of Lion Air Flight JT610.
The Lion Air JT610 flight requested a return to base before it lost contact with air traffic control, according to a Transportatio…
The National Search and Resuce Agency (Basarnas) has confirmed that airplane debris was found in Karawang Bay
The Lion Air JT610 traveling from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang has crashed into the sea, the National SAR Agency (Basarnas) said Mond…
