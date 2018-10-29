Jokowi Instructs KNKT to Investigate Lion Air JT610 Accident

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed the National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) to investigate the crash of Lion Air JT610 flight.



"I have instructed KNKT to investigate the accident. They should deliver the result as soon as possible," Jokowi told reporters on Monday.

"We focus on search and rescue operations. We need your supports and prayers," he added.The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) confirmed that the airplane crashed in Karawang waters. The agency said it was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members.The passenger plane departed from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 AM. The aircraft disappeared from radar 13 minutes after taking off."It lost contact after taking off. It disappeared from the radar," Airnav spokesperson Yohannes Sirait told Metro TV earlier today.(WAH)