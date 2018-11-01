En
Authorities to Lift Downed Lion Air Jet's Wreckage

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    01 November 2018 15:47 WIB
Authorities have found various debris and passenger belongings in the crash site (Photo: Medcom.id/Fachri)

Jakarta: The joint search and rescue team have prepared a crane barge to lift the wreckgae of Lion Air flight JT610 that crashed into the sea this week.

"The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will lend a crane barge to lift wreckage pieces on the seafloor," National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) head Muhammad Syaugi told reporters on Thursday.

"We will use a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) to check objects in the location," he added.

The Lion Air flight JT610 crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.

The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.

The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. 


(WAH)

