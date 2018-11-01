Indonesia Posts 0.28% Inflation in October: BPS

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday that the October inflation rate stood at 0.28 percent.
"Year-to-date's inflation stood at 2.22 percent and year-on-year's inflation stood at 3.16 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference this morning.
