Indonesia Posts 0.28% Inflation in October: BPS

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Thursday that the October inflation rate stood at 0.28 percent.



"Year-to-date's inflation stood at 2.22 percent and year-on-year's inflation stood at 3.16 percent," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference this morning.

According to the agency, as many as 66 surveyed cities experienced inflation. On the other hand, the other 16 surveyed cities experienced deflation.The highest inflation was recorded in Pare-Pare with 2.7 percent, while the lowest inflation was recorded in Cilegon with 0.01 percent.The highest deflation was recorded in Bengkulu with 0.74 percent, while the lowest deflation was recorded in Tangerang with 0.01 percent."The government should monitor prices in the next two months. We usually have higher inflation during Christmas and New Year holidays," he explained.(WAH)