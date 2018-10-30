Foreign Experts to Support KNKT Investigation over JT610 Crash

Jakarta: The National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has decided to accept foreign assistance in order to accelerate the crash investigation of Lion Air flight JT610.



"We need some devices. We also need various experts," KNKT deputy head Haryo Satmiko told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the agency, Singaporean and United States officials will arrive in Jakarta tomorrow.In the meantime, Saudi Arabian officials may join the investigation team in the near future.The passenger plane crashed in waters near Karawang on Monday morning. It went down in waters about 30-35 metres deep.The aircraft departed from Jakarta to Pangkalpinang at 06:20 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). It lost contact with air traffic control around 13 minutes after taking off.The flight was carrying a total of 189 passengers and crew members. It was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP."Boeing stands ready to provide technical assistance to the accident investigation. In accordance with international protocol, all inquiries about aviation accident investigations must be directed to the Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC)," said the company in a press release yesterday.(WAH)