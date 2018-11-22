Andika Perkasa Inaugurated as Army Chief of Staff

Jakarta: Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad) Lieutenant General Andika Perkasa was inaugurated as the new Army Chief of Staff during a state ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta on Thursday.



The 53-year-old official was chosen to replace retiring General Moelyono. He was promoted to the rank of four-star-general.

"I will be loyal to the NKRI based on the Pancasila and the 1945 NKRI Constitution," Andika said."I will carry out all laws and regulations in a straightforward manner for the sake of my devotion to the nation and the state," Andika said.Andika headed the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) 2015-2016. He then led the Military Regional Command (Kodam) XII Tanjungpura in 2016-2018.(WAH)