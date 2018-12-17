Semarang-Solo Toll Road to be Inaugurated on December 20

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Semarang-Solo toll road on Thursday.



"We have carried out two tests. We have checked the finishing touches," Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said here on Monday.

"I reported the progress during our meeting. I said that everything is ready," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.The Semarang-Solo toll road is part of the Trans-Java toll road. The length of the toll road is more than 72 kilometers.It is divided into five sections namely Tembalang–Ungaran, Ungaran-Bawen, Bawen-Salatiga, Salatiga-Boyolali and Boyolali-Kartasura. It is expected to cut down travelling time between the two largest Central Java cities.By the end of the year, the Trans-Java toll road will connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. Next year, the central government will extend the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.(WAH)