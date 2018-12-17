En
Burger

Most Popular

Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Several Waskita Karya Officials Summoned by KPK

Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

Jokowi Unveils Indonesian Islamic Museum

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Semarang-Solo Toll Road to be Inaugurated on December 20

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    17 Desember 2018 19:07 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Semarang-Solo Toll Road to be Inaugurated on December 20
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo (left) and Solo Mayor FX Hadi Rudyatmo (Photo:Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Semarang-Solo toll road on Thursday.

"We have carried out two tests. We have checked the finishing touches," Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said here on Monday.

Baca juga
"I reported the progress during our meeting. I said that everything is ready," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.

The Semarang-Solo toll road is part of the Trans-Java toll road. The length of the toll road is more than 72 kilometers.

It is divided into five sections namely Tembalang–Ungaran, Ungaran-Bawen, Bawen-Salatiga, Salatiga-Boyolali and Boyolali-Kartasura. It is expected to cut down travelling time between the two largest Central Java cities.

By the end of the year, the Trans-Java toll road will connect Merak, Banten and Surabaya, East Java. Next year, the central government will extend the network to Banyuwangi, East Java.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0893 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv