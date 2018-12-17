Jokowi Urges to PKB Members to Fight Hoaxes

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged National Awakening Party (PKB) members to prevent hoaxes ahead of the 2019 simultanoues general and presidential elections.



"We should stay vigilant in order to counter negative issues," President Jokowi said in front of PKB legislative candidates on Monday.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The incumbent pair have gathered endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The challengers have received supports from Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party."A survey showed that 91 percent of PKB members will vote for me," President Jokowi said."It means that almost all PKB members are my strong supporters," President Jokowi said.(WAH)