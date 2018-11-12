West Java Declares Disaster Emergency Status

Bandung: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil declared a Siaga I disaster emergency status as natural disasters hit the most populous Indonesian province.
"We increased the disaster emergency status to Siaga I," Ridwan told reporters on Monday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has conveyed his commitment to help victims of the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi p…
The National Armed Forces (TNI) has deployed its personnel to support relief efforts in the earthquake-devastated Sumenep regency.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday visited the city of Palu to learn about the destruction caused by the …
The government has decided to extend the search period in quake-hit Central Sulawesi province for two weeks.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the section III and IV of Pejagan-Pemalang toll road as well as some section …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned former Lippo Cikarang president director Toto Bartholomeus for the second…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended a land certificate distribution ceremony in Slawi, Tegal, Central Java on Friday…
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) is still searching for the victims of the downed Lion Air Jet that crashed into t…
Crescent Star Party chairman Yusril Ihza Mahendra was offered to join Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno's campaign team before he …
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the 2018 Indo Defence Forum and Expo at the Jiexpo, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Wednesday, Nov…
The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) has decided to extend the search for victims of the Lion Air jet crash by three d…
Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan has supported the proposal to extend the route of the second phase of Jakarta mass rapid transit p…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo tried a Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS (Gesits) scooter at the Presidential Palace Compl…