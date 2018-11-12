West Java Declares Disaster Emergency Status

Bandung: West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil declared a Siaga I disaster emergency status as natural disasters hit the most populous Indonesian province.



"We increased the disaster emergency status to Siaga I," Ridwan told reporters on Monday.

In the past two days, floods hit Bandung, Cimahi and Depok. Besides that, landslides hit Gentong, Tasikmalaya and Naringgul, Cianjur."We sent two teams to Tasikmalaya and Cianjur. Landslides hit some areas in the two regions," Ridwan said.Regarding floods in Greater Bandung area in the past few days, he will summon related regional leaders to discuss about the issue. During the meeting, he will urged the affected regions to improve their disaster mitigation cooperation.According to authorities, the beginning of rainy season will occur in November-December 2018. In the meantime, the peak of rainy season will occur in January-February 2019.(WAH)