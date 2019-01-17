PSI Confident Jokowi Will Win First Presidential Debate

Jakarta: Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) secretary general Raja Juli Antoni is confident that Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will win the first 2019 presidential election debate.



"Pak Jokowi will easily win the presidential debate tonight," Raja told reporters on Thursday, January 17, 2019.

The presidential debate will take place in Bidakara Hotel, Pancoran, South Jakarta at 08.00 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). Candidates will discuss about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."Pak Jokowi has better track records on the issues of corruption and human rights," Raja said.The General Elections Commission (KPU) will hold five presidential election debates from January to April. All of them will take place in the capital city of Jakarta."Pak Jokowi recently issued the Presidential Regulation on Corruption Eradication Strategy," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)