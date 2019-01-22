Ma'ruf Visits Gontor Islamic Boarding School

Ponorogo: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's running mate Ma'ruf Amin visited Gontor Islamic boarding school in Gontor, Ponorogo, East Java on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.



The Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric met with school principal Hasan Abdullah Hasan and other school officials. He discussed a wide range of issues during the meeting.

"A lot of Gontor alumni are interested with education sector. Some of them have founded their own school," Hasan said.The vice presidential candidate is the non-active chairman of the Indonesian Ulama Council (MUI). He is the great grandson of Syekh Muhammad Nawawi al-Jawi al-Bantani."I was warmly welcomed. It was fantastic," Ma'ruf said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)