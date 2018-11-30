50000 Police, Military Officers to Guard 2019 Elections

Jakarta: The National Armed Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) have prepared more than 50 thousand military and police officers to guard the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.



"We gathered more than 50 thousand personnel here," said TNI commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto during a gathering event at the National Monument in Central Jakarta on Friday.

"We will deploy the same amount of personnel during the elections," he added.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterwards, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto announced Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.The pro-government coalition include PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo and PSI. The opposition camp consist of Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PKS, PAN and Berkarya Party.(WAH)