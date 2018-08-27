Sandiaga to Read His Resignation Letter at Jakarta Council's Meeting

Jakarta: Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno is scheduled to read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members in a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon.
Sandiaga resigned from his position after he was picked as Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. He submitted his resignation letter before registering his candidacy for vice president at the General Elections Commission (KPU) headquarters.
