Sandiaga to Read His Resignation Letter at Jakarta Council's Meeting

Jakarta: Jakarta Vice Governor Sandiaga Uno is scheduled to read his resignation letter in front of Jakarta Legislative Council members in a plenary meeting on Monday afternoon.



Sandiaga resigned from his position after he was picked as Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto's running mate for the 2019 presidential election. He submitted his resignation letter before registering his candidacy for vice president at the General Elections Commission (KPU) headquarters.

According to the Election Law, Sandiaga is not obligated to leave his position in the Jakarta administration. Nevertheless, he wants to focus on his campaign ahead of the upcoming presidential election.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)