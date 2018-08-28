KPK Arrests Judges, Court Officials in Medan

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Medan District Court officials during a sting operation in the capital city of South Sumatra province on Tuesday.



"We have arrested eight people for further questioning. We only have that information for now," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said.

The anti-corruption watchdog reportedly arrested Medan District Court head Marsuddin Nainggolan and his deputy Wahyu Prasetyo Wibowo. It also arrested two judges, two court clerks and two other people.The officials are accused of receiving bribes from corruption defendants. They are currently detained at the headquarter of the North Sumatra Prosecutors' Office."If we have more information, we will give an update," the KPK leader added.(WAH)