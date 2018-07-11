En
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    11 Juli 2018 11:58 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En National (En)
Jokowi Instructs Police to Eradicate Corruption
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 72nd anniversary of the National Police in Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Senayan, South Jakarta on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.

"Police should eradicate corruption. Police should avoid excessive force," said the PDI Perjuangan politician.

"Public trust must be increased. Preventive measures must be prioritized," the media-savvy politician added.

In his opening remarks, he urged the police to improve their professionalism, transparancy and accountability. In addkition, he also encouraged the police to closely cooperate with other law enforcement agencies. 

"In the future, the police should use preventive, humanist and balanced measures to tackle any kind of social problems," he said.

"With hard work, commitment and professionalism, the police could become a trustworthy agency in the eyes of the public," he added.


(WAH)

