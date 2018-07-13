En
Burger
Online Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Hold Rally in East Java

Amaluddin    •    13 Juli 2018 17:45 WIB
transportation (en)
En National (En)
Online Motorcycle Taxi Drivers Hold Rally in East Java
East Java is the second most populous province in Indonesia. (Photo:Medcom/Amaluddin)

Surabaya: Hundreds of online motorcyle taxi drivers staged a rally in front of the East Java administration's head office in Surabaya, East Java on Friday, July 13, 2018.

The drivers demanded a legal certainty for the online taxi indutry. They also asked for increased security measures in crime-prone areas. 

"We are often intimidates. Legal status is very crucial," one protester said.

The drivers also protested against unfair policies implemented by ride-hailing companies. They urged related agencies to regulate online taxi tariffs.

East Java is the second most populous province in Indonesia. Its economy is one of the most dynamic in the country.





(WAH)

