Minister Susi Lauded for Combating IUU Fishing

Jakarta: American journalist and documentary director Shannon Service has lauded Indonesia's Marine and Fisheries Minister Susi Pudjiastuti on her work to combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.
"She has been doing a marvelous work and is settling a strong ground to combat IUU Fishing," Service said here on Thursday.
Service was visiting Jakarta on July 10-12 to promote her newest documentary about sea slavery "Ghost Fleet".
During a talkshow at @america in Jakarta, Service said that IUU Fishing has a strong relation with slavery at sea, human and drug trafficking.
"Many of fishermen had experienced working for years on a ship that never docked. They were never paid and given a poor treatment on board," she
noted.
Service spent six years to interview and shoot former sea slaves in Southeast Asia, mostly in Thailand and Indonesia.
Through 'Ghost Fleet', Service aimed to bring those people into spotlight to seek justice for them and show the world's leaders and maritime stakeholders to work harder in combating IUU Fishing which mostly linked to human trafficking and sea slavery.
During her work, Service also interviewed Minister Pudjiastuti, but she could not include her on the documentary due to its 90 minutes duration.
"Unfortunately I could not included her into the movie due to the time limit," she said.
Service holds a master degree on journalism from University of Berkeley and has recently won an Edward Murrow Award for investigative reporting. With nearly ten years of experience on investigative journalism, she had been reporting from Iraq, Palestine, and Israel. (Antara)
(FJR)
Menurut Susi, perempuan mempunyai intuisi yang lebih baik dibandingkan laki-laki.
Menuju 2019 kiprah seorang Susi Pudjiastuti dipertanyakan. Akankah tetap menjadi Menteri Perikanan, kembali menjadi pengusaha, ata…
Menteri Kelautan dan Perikanan Susi Pudjiastuti diminta memilih jadi pendamping Joko Widodo atau Prabowo Subianto jika maju sebaga…
Menteri Perikanan dan Kelautan Susi Pudjiastuti dan Kepala BMKG Dwikorita Karnawati bersahabat sejak masa SMA. Sejak masih duduk d…
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Hanura Party will not propose any vice presidential candidate to President Joko "Jokowi", the party's secretary gene…
PKS will not endorse its former president Anis Matta in the 2019 presidential election, PKS politician Mahfudz Siddiq revealed Thu…
Jakarta vice governor Sandiaga Uno has claim that the capital city of Indonesia is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed military and police officials to stay away from politics.
Gerindra Party has ecouraged PKB to join the coalition of parties that plans to endorse Prabowo Subianto in the 2019 presidential …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the National Co-operative Day celebration at ICE BSD, Tangerang, Banten on Thurs…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Thursday confirmed that state-owned mining holding company PT Inalum has reached an in…
Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto may announce his coalition of parties next week, PKS politician said Thursday.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla inaugurated the Surabaya Islamic Hospital Building in Wonokromo, Surabaya, East Java on Thursday, July …
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Thursday summoned Home Ministry's director general of population and civil regi…