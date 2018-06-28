Jokowi Receives Timor Leste President, Praises Strong Relations

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, June 27, 2018.



During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders praised strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and Timor Leste. They were committed to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

"I believe President Gutteres and his administration will provide legal certainty for Indonesian investments there," Jokowi said.According to Jokowi, the two governments will accelerate the construction of Motaain border bridge. the project is aimed to connect Motaain district in Indonesia with Batugade district in Timor Leste.In addition, the two governments will promote more commercial flights between the two countries. The policy is expected to boost trade ties between Indonesian and Timorese businesses."This visit shows the importance of Timor Leste and Indonesia partnership," Gutteres said.(WAH)