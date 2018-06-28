Jokowi Receives Timor Leste President, Praises Strong Relations

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed his Timor Leste counterpart Francisco Gutteres Lu Olo at the Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday, June 27, 2018.
During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders praised strong bilateral relations between Indonesia and Timor Leste. They were committed to enhance cooperation in various sectors.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the groundbreaking ceremony of Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) in …
Indonesia and India has agreed connectivity and infrastructure cooperation to develop Sabang and Andaman islands.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Freedom Palace in Central …
President Joko "Jokowi" on Monday led a limited cabinet meeting to discuss the upcoming Asian Games.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has claimed victory in the tightly-contested West Java gubernatorial election.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged people to cast their votes in the 2018 simultaneous regional elections on Wedne…
Hundreds of new university graduates have added to Indonesia's unemployment problem every year.
The National Police has mapped five conflict-prone provinces ahead of the upcoming regional elections.
Chief of the National Defense Forces (TNI) Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto has reiterated TNI's neutrality in the simultaneous regional…
President Joko Widodo has received a delegation of Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Merdeka Palace on Monday.
Radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman was on Friday sentenced to death for masterminding the 2018 Thamrin bombings that killed four civi…
The National Police has prepared its personnel to secure the upcoming simultaneous regional elections.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected a runway construction project at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) in…