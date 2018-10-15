En
Gerindra Lawmaker's Office Hit by Stray Bullet: House Speaker

Faisal Abdalla    •    15 Oktober 2018 19:34 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo (Photo:MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The House of Representatives Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has clarified that a shooting incident at Gerindra Party Lawmaker Wenny Warouw's office was caused by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting range. 

"Some people held a shooting training at the Senayan Shooting Range. The stray bullet hit a building at the Parliament Complex," the Golkar Party politician told reporters on Monday.

The stray bullet hit the window and ceiling in the office. The Gerindra Party politician's office is located on 16th of the Nusantara I building.

A similar incident oocured at Golkar Party lawmaker Bambang Heri Purnama's office almost at the same time. The Golkar Party politician's office is located on the 13th floor of the same building.

"The main point is it was not a terrorism act. It was not a deliberate act," he added.

"We have found the shooter. We have found the gun," he added.


(WAH)

