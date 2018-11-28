KPK Nabs South Jakarta District Court Officials

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) nabbed a number of South Jakarta Court District officials in a sting operation last night.



"We nabbed at least six people," KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said here on Wednesday.

The six people were then brought to the KPK headquarters. They are currently still being questioned by KPK investigators.The anti-corruption watch is planning a press conference in the near future. It has 24 hours to determine the legal status of the detainees."We confiscated SGD45,000," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah told reporters this morning.(WAH)