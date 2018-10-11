3 Dead in East Java after Strong Earthquake

Jakarta: At least three people are dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck East Java province at 01.57 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday.



"They were sleeping when the earthquake occured. They were stuck when their homes collapsed." National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

The three victims are Nuril Kamiliya (7), Nadhar (55) and Buhama (65). All of them are Sumenep regency residents.With a depth of 10 km below the surface, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 61 km northeast of Situbondo. According to authorities, The quake did not trigger any tsunami warning.The strong earthquake was strongly felt in Situbondo, Sumenep and other East Java regions. The quake was also felt in Denpasar (III-IV MMI), Karangkates (III MMI), Gianyar (III MMI), West Lombok (III MMI), Mataram (III MMI) and Pandaan (III MMI).(WAH)