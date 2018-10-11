3 Dead in East Java after Strong Earthquake

Jakarta: At least three people are dead after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck East Java province at 01.57 AM Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Thursday.
"They were sleeping when the earthquake occured. They were stuck when their homes collapsed." National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.
A Central Sulawesi resident named Suliono witnessed a phenomenon called soil liquefaction in his village following last week's…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said the government will use foreign donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction mea…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuj…
The central government has disbursed funds to support ongoing evacuation and relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi. …
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad are scheduled to visit quake-hit …
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Monday said the government has disbursed Rp2.1 trillion in aid to support the victims of…
A Central Sulawesi resident named Suliono witnessed a phenomenon called soil liquefaction in his village following last week's…
Vice President Jusuf Kalla has said the government will use foreign donations to support the rehabilitation and reconstruction mea…
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has confirmed that vehicles can already use Donggala-Palu, Palu-Poso and Palu-Mamuj…
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…