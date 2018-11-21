5.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Bitung

Jakarta: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Bitung in North Sulawesi province at 12:31 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.



With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter lied 138 kilometers northeast of Bitung. The earhquake did not trigger tsunami.

"We urge the public to stay calm. We ask them to ignore false information," BMKG's Manado Geophysics Station data and information division head Edward Henry Mengko said.According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The shaking was strongly felt in Bitung, North Minahasa and Ternate.(WAH)