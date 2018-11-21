En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

5.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Bitung

Mulyadi Pontororing    •    21 November 2018 14:23 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
5.3 Magnitude Quake Shakes Bitung
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit the city of Bitung in North Sulawesi province at 12:31 PM Central Indonesia Time (WITA) on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

With a depth of around 10 km below the surface, the epicenter lied 138 kilometers northeast of Bitung. The earhquake did not trigger tsunami. 

Baca juga
"We urge the public to stay calm. We ask them to ignore false information," BMKG's Manado Geophysics Station data and information division head Edward Henry Mengko said.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The shaking was strongly felt in Bitung, North Minahasa and Ternate. 


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1189 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv