KPK Has Conducted 27 Sting Operations in 2018: Chairman

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo said on Monday the anti-corruption watchdog has conducted as many as 27 sting operations this year.



Last weekend, KPK arrested Pakpak Bharat regent Remigo Yolando Berutu in a sting operation in the city of Medan. Not Long afterward, KPK named the local leader as a suspect in an bribery case.

"It is our 27th sting operation in 2018. It is very concerning," Agus said.According to reports, Remigo received around Rp550 million from contractors. In retun, the local politician manipulated projects in the Pakpak Bharat Regency Administration."The money was used to finance his daily activities . It was also used to support his wife's law case," Agus said.(WAH)