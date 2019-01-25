En
Jokowi Meets with Quraish Shihab

Kalla Receives New Muhammadiyah Youth Leadership

Jokowi Distributes 40 Thousand Land Certificates in Tangerang

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    25 Januari 2019 14:22 WIB
activities of jusuf kalla (en)
En National (En)
Muhammadiyah Youth chairman Sunanto (left) (Photo: Medcom.id/Fikar)

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received new Muhammadiyah Youth chairman Sunanto at the Vice President's Office on Friday, January 25, 2018.

"Golput is not a good option. voting is still the best option," Sunanto told reporters before the meeting.

Golput or Golongan Putih is a unique political phenomenon in Indonesia. It refers to people who consciously do not exercise their right to vote.

"Whoever is the winner, the youth must respect the result," Sunanto said.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.

In order to run for presidency, incumbent President Jokow "Jokowi" Widodo is endorsed by PDIP, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, PKPI, Perindo Party and PSI. On the other hand, key opposition leader Prabowo Subianto is supported by Gerindra Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKS and Berkarya Party.



(WAH)

