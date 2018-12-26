KPU Announces Official Broadcasters of Presidential Debates

Jakarta: The General Elections Commission (KPU) has confirmed that the first 2019 presidential election debate will be broadcast by state television network TVRI, state radio network RRI, Kompas TV and RTV.



"The first 2019 presidential election debate will be broadcast by TVRI, Kompas TV, RTV and RRI," KPU chairman Arief Budiman said here on Wednesday.

The first debate will take place at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta on January 17. Presidential and vice presidential candidates will talk about law, human rights, corruption and terrorism."The second debate will be broadcast by MNC Group, the third debate will be broadcast by Transmedia group, the fourth debate will be broadcast by Metro TV and Emtek Group and the fifth debate will be broadcast by Viva group, Beritasatu and Net TV," the KPU leader explained.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous presidential and general elections on April 17. Voters will pick the president and lawmakers on the same day.On August 9, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo named influential cleric Ma'ruf Amin as his running mate. Not long afterward, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto named Jakarta deputy governor Sandiaga Uno as his vice presidential candidate.(WAH)