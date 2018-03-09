FAO Lauds Indonesia Achievements in Agriculture

Jakarta: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) expressed its appreciation for the achievements of the Indonesian Government in agricultural sector, in particular the implementation of agricultural insurance program and agricultural monitoring information system.
A statement from the Ministry of Agriculture received by Antara here on Friday mentioned that the appreciation was delivered by FAO's Assistant Director General/ FAO Regional Head of Bangkok (ADG FAO Bangkok), Kundhavi Kadiresan, to Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the Fourth Jakarta Food Security Summit (JFSS-4) in Jakarta.
The Indonesian agricultural insurance can be applied well, while in other countries this program is not easy to be implemented.
Meanwhile, technology-based calendar information systems can be accessed quickly by farmers and extension agents through smartphones and encourages e-agriculture to be widely applied. The Minister of Agriculture said agricultural development is achieved through special efforts program.
The program covers all aspects that contribute to creating a healthy farming condition. These aspects include fundamental changing in policies, improving infrastructure improvements, strengthening role of downstream industries, introducing agricultural insurance, and shortening supply chain of agricultural commodities.
In 2017, Indonesia' rice production increased dramatically by 10.5 million tons of dry grain rice which was equivalent to USD3.23 billion.
The dramatic increase in production also was also recorded in 43 other agricultural commodities, including onion and chili whose cumulative value amounted to approximately USD27.08 billion.
This figure is the highest in the last 10 years. Although El Nino has destroyed large-scale farming areas, Indonesian farmers could maintain domestic supplies of some strategic food commodities, and even successfully exported 4,000 tons of special rice, 7.7 thousand tons shallot, and 57 thousand tons corn.
Cumulatively, the value of agricultural exports in 2017 rose 24 percent compared to that in 2016. Going forward, the Ministry of Agriculture has set a target to make Indonesia become the world's leading food supplier.
Amran is optimistic to realize that target by 2045 taking into consideration the huge amount of resources available in Indonesia, including biodiversity and agricultural ecosystems, fertile land for agriculture, human resources, innovation and technology, and potential domestic and international markets.
Kundhavi said the increase in production would give Indonesia an opportunity to export its agricultural products. To market agricultural products abroad the products should be competitive, efficient and specific, such as organic farming products.
Kundhavi hoped that Indonesia could become a promoter of Low External Input Sustainable Agriculture (Leisa) farming system and an organic agricultural products producer.
Leisa is a sustainable agricultural system with low external input that optimizes the utilization of local resources in efficient ways. Kundhavi delivered an invitation to the Indonesian Minister of Agriculture to attend the Asia and Pacific Agriculture Ministerial Meeting at the 34th Asia and the Pacific Regional Conference (APRC 34) in Fiji on April 9-13, 2018. (Antara)
(FJR)
