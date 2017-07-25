Jokowi Receives Navy Veterans

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.



The Navy veterans discussed a number of maritime issues. They proposed stronger maritime diplomacy efforts.

"We fully support the gobal maritime fulcrum doctrine," PPAL chairman Djoko Sumaryono said.The Navy veterans mentioned various transnational crimes. They higlighted worseniing illegal fishing activities."We publish an annual review every August," Djoko said.(WAH)