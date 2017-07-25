Jokowi Receives Navy Veterans

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Navy Veterans Association (PPAL) at the Presidential Palace Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.
The Navy veterans discussed a number of maritime issues. They proposed stronger maritime diplomacy efforts.
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo received the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Zulkifli Hasan at the Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Maros traditional market in Maros, South Sulawesi on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
President traveled to Southwest Sumba regency, West Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo led the 71st anniversary ceremony for the National Police at the National Monument in Cen…
President Joko Widodo left for Turkey and Germany for a state visit. A number of bilateral agendas will be discussed between Presi…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep has been reported to police for allegedly spreading h…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo traveled to Europe on Wednesday morning.
Istana Kepresidenan Bogor tidak hanya dipilih Presiden Joko Widodo sebagai lokasi kediaman sementara, tapi juga tempat untuk menja…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed former United States president Barack Obama at Bogor Palace on Friday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi had a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednes…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widoodo inaugurated 729 military and police officers at the Freedom Palace in Central Jakarta on…
Several ruling coalition politicians was received by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday, July 24, 2017.
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo received the Indonesia Asian Games Organizing Committee (INASGOC) …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday led a cabinet meeting on the amended 2017 state budget draft.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the second United Development Party (PPP) National Working Meeting at Hotel Merc…
The United Development Party (PPP) has officially endorsed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for the 2019 presidential elec…
The House of Representatives passed the General Election Law on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
The National Police chief General Tito Karnavian carried out a shake-up this month.
The Jakarta Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday sentenced former Banten Governor Ratu Atut Chosiyah to a six and half year jail term…
The National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief has urged local officials to support deradicalization efforts.