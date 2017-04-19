Gerindra Claims Anies-Sandiaga Pair's Victory

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan-Sandiaga Salahudin Uno pair won the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
"Jakarta will have new governor and vice governor," Prabowo said on Tuesday.
Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Interfaith leaders have issued a peace declaration ahead of the Jakarta runoff election.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino…
Authorities have prohibited mass mobilization during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
Authorities have prepared officers to secure polling stations during the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
A recent survey showed a tight competition only few weeks before the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini has denied that she will run for East Java governor in 2018.
Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has confirmed that he will run in the West Java gubernatorial election.
Democratic Party claimed that their members found many irregularities during the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Seseorang dikatakan mulai menua ketika memasuki usia 30-an. Pada usia tersebut, kondisi fisik mengal…
Anak sebaiknya tidak diperkenalkan menggunakan gadget terlalu dini. Mengapa?
An exit poll from Populi Center showed Anies Rasyid Baswedan won against Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama in the Jakarta gu…
The Jakarta Metro Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan has confirmed that the Jakarta runoff election run smoothly.
Jakarta governor candidate Anies Rasyid Baswedan cast his vote at Polling Station No.28 in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta on Wednesday…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff will run peacefully.
Incumbent Jakarta Governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama cast his vote at Polling Station No.54 in Pluit, North Ja…
Basuki Tjahaja Purnama is facing a Muslim challenger, heavyweight ex-minister Anies Baswedan, in a neck-and neck race to lead the …
Kahar Muzakir is set to be removed as the head of the Golkar Party faction in the House of Representatives.
Authorities have begun to deploy around 60 thousand officers to secure around 13 thousand polling stations ahead of the Jakarta gu…
Several Islamic leaders visited the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 17, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Indonesian Preachers Coordination Agency (Bakomubin) chairman Dedy Ismatulla…