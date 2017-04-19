Gerindra Claims Anies-Sandiaga Pair's Victory

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto has claimed that Anies Rasyid Baswedan-Sandiaga Salahudin Uno pair won the Jakarta gubernatorial election runoff.



"Jakarta will have new governor and vice governor," Prabowo said on Tuesday.

The pair are endorsed by Gerindra Party and PKS. The pair are also supported by Perindo Party, Idaman Party and PAN."We should maintain unity and togetherness," Prabowo said."We should should approach all religions and all ethnic groups," Prabowo said.The official result will be annnounced next month. The inauguration ceremony will be held at the end of the year.(WAH)