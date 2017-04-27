En
May Day Rally Will Be Peaceful: KSPSI

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    27 April 2017 15:02 WIB
indonesian workers
En National (En)
May Day Rally Will Be Peaceful: KSPSI
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesian Workers Union Confederation (KSPSI) has promised that the May Day celebration will run peacefully.

"May Day 2017 will be conducive," KSPSI chairman Andi Gani Nena Wea said on Thursday.

Workers will hold a rally in Jakarta during May Day. They will gather in front of the Presidential Palace.

Workers will address various labor issues during the rally. They will demand better minimum wage.

"People usually are worried about May Day rally," Andi said.

"It will be different this year," he stated.


(WAH)

