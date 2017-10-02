Jokowi Receives ASEAN Para Games Contingent

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo welcomed the country's ASEAN Para Games contingent at the Presidential Palace Complex in Gambir, Central Jakarta on Monday, October 2, 2017.



Indonesia emerged as the overall champion at the 9th ASEAN Para Games. The country won 126 gold medals, 75 silver medals and 50 bronze medals.

"It is an extraordinary achievement," Jokowi said.The 9th ASEAN Para Games took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on September 17-23, 2017. The multi-sport event featured 369 events in 16 sports.As many as 1452 athletes from 11 countries participated at the 9th ASEAN Para Games. A total of 1105 medals comprising 369 gold medals, 362 silver medals and 374 bronze medals were awarded at the multi-sport event.(WAH)