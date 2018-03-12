Police Committed to Ease Traffic Congestion in Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road

Jakarta: Authorities are studying various measures to address severe traffic jams at the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road.



"It is caused by three things namely MRT project, LRT project and Jakarta-Cikampek elvated toll road project," said National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian in Bekasi city on Monday morning.

The National Police has held series of meetings with other stakeholders such as the Transportation Ministry, Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, Jabodetabek Tranportation Management Agency and Jasa Marga.The law enforcement agency has initiated three policies to reduce traffic congestion namely odd-even rationing policy, truck restrictions and bus lane operations."We will try to ease the problem," the former Jakarta Metro Police chief added.(WAH)