Jokowi Vows to Complete Trans-Papua Highway

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    05 Desember 2018 15:57 WIB
Jokowi Vows to Complete Trans-Papua Highway
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Antara/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the government will continue the Trans-Papua highway project despite security concerns in Indonesia's easternmost province.

"We will complete the Trans-Papua highway. We will complete the project," President Jokowi told a press conference on Wednesday.

"There are difficult geographical conditions. There are also security concerns," he added.

Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. The group allegedly killed at least 20 people.

"19 of them were workers. The other one was a military officer," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters at the palace.

"We are still chasing the suspects. It is still on going," he added.


(WAH)

