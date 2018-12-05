Jokowi Vows to Complete Trans-Papua Highway

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has reiterated that the government will continue the Trans-Papua highway project despite security concerns in Indonesia's easternmost province.



"We will complete the Trans-Papua highway. We will complete the project," President Jokowi told a press conference on Wednesday.

"There are difficult geographical conditions. There are also security concerns," he added.Last week, an armed group attacked a bridge construction project in the Papuan regency of Nduga. The group allegedly killed at least 20 people."19 of them were workers. The other one was a military officer," National Police chief General Tito Karnavian told reporters at the palace."We are still chasing the suspects. It is still on going," he added.(WAH)