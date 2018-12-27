Anak Krakatau Volcano's Alert Level Raised

Jakarta: The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) raised the alert status of Anak Krakatau volcano to the second highest level on Thursday, December 27, 2018.



"The status was upgraded to Level III. The decision was effective from 06:00 AM," National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperon Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

"Residents are advised to stay 500 m or 1 km from the coast," Sutopo said.On Saturday night, tsunami waves smashed coastal areas around the Sunda strait. According to authorities, the waves followed the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano."430 people were killed, 1,495 were injured, 159 were missing and 21,991 were forced to flee their homes," the spokesperson told reporters yesterday."The number may continue to increase," Sutopo said.Anak Krakatau lies in the Sunda strait between Sumatra and Java islands. The name means the Child of Krakatoa in Indonesian language.(WAH)