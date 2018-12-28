20000 Security Personnel to Guard New Year's Eve Celebration in Jakarta

Jakarta: Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis has said that authorities will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to guard New Year's Eve events.



"We will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to guard at least 15 areas," the Jakarta Metro Police leader told a press conference on Friday.

"We will guard people who want to celebrate New Year's Eve," the police official addded.Police and military personnel will guard tourist destinations such as Ancol Monas and Kota Tua. Authoritis will also increase security in airports, train stations and bus terminals.The Jakarta Metro Police will also cooperate with the Jakarta provincial administration to monitor the New Year's Eve celebration. The law enforcement agency will also prepare measures to prevent traffic congestion."We will continue to ensure public order and security in Jakarta," Idham said.(WAH)