En
Burger

Most Popular

Ma'ruf Can Boost My Electability: Jokowi

Ma'ruf Can Boost My Electability: Jokowi

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

20000 Security Personnel to Guard New Year's Eve Celebration in Jakarta

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    28 Desember 2018 16:29 WIB
law enforcement (en)
En National (En)
20000 Security Personnel to Guard New Year's Eve Celebration in Jakarta
Jakarta Metro Police Idham Azis (Photo:Medcom.id/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Jakarta: Jakarta Metro Police head Inspector General Idham Azis has said that authorities will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to guard New Year's Eve events.

"We will deploy around 20 thousand personnel to guard at least 15 areas,"  the Jakarta Metro Police leader told a press conference on Friday.

Baca juga
"We will guard people who want to celebrate New Year's Eve," the police official addded.

Police and military personnel will guard tourist destinations such as Ancol Monas and Kota Tua. Authoritis will also increase security in airports, train stations and bus terminals.

The Jakarta Metro Police will also cooperate with the Jakarta provincial administration to monitor the New Year's Eve celebration. The law enforcement agency will also prepare measures to prevent traffic congestion.

"We will continue to ensure public order and security in Jakarta," Idham said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.1670 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv