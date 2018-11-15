En
Boediono Questioned by KPK

Fachri Audhia Hafiez    •    15 November 2018 18:00 WIB
Former Vice President Boediono (Photo:Medcom.id/Fachri)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) summoned on Thursday former Vice President Boediono as a witness in a graft case related to the 2008 Century Bank bailout which reportedly caused around Rp7 trillion in state losses.

"I don't want to give any statement," the former Bank Indonesia (BI) governor told reporters after the questioning.

"I think KPK will soon give a statement," he added.

BI provided a bailout package to Bank Century amid the global financial crisis. The case reportedly caused around Rp7 trillion in state losses. 

In 2014, former BI deputy governor Budi Mulya was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. He was found guilty of enriching himself and other people.

Earlier this year, KPK has been ordered to continue its investigation into the graft case. The high-profile case has been in limbo in the past few years.


(WAH)

