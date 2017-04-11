En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Saldi Isra Inaugurated As Constitutional Judge

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    11 April 2017 17:18 WIB
law enforcement
En National (En)
Saldi Isra Inaugurated As Constitutional Judge
Saldi Isra (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Metrotvnews, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

The ceremony was attended by contitutional judges. It was also observed by government officials.

Baca juga
Saldi read the oath of office. He then signed the letter of appointment.

"I will maintain the 1945 constitution,"  Saldi said.

Former constitutional judge Patrialis Akbar was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in January. He was dismissed by the Constitutional Court (MK) in February.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0483 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv