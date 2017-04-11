Saldi Isra Inaugurated As Constitutional Judge

Metrotvnews, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.



The ceremony was attended by contitutional judges. It was also observed by government officials.

Saldi read the oath of office. He then signed the letter of appointment."I will maintain the 1945 constitution," Saldi said.Former constitutional judge Patrialis Akbar was arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in January. He was dismissed by the Constitutional Court (MK) in February.(WAH)