Saldi Isra Inaugurated As Constitutional Judge

Metrotvnews, Jakarta: President Joko Widodo inaugurated constitutional expert Saldi Isra as constitutional judge at State Palace on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The ceremony was attended by contitutional judges. It was also observed by government officials.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto met with Russian officials in Jakarta on Wednes…
The Udayana Military Command and the Bali Police will secure the visit of King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to Bal…
The Jakarta Metro Police will secure the visit of King Salman of Saudi Arabia.
The Supreme Court has elected Supreme Court Chief Justice Hatta Ali for a second five-year term.
An explosion occured at Kendari Mayor Asrun's home in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi this monring.
The West Java Police have named the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab as a suspect for an alleged defamation of t…
President Joko Widodo has granted clemency for former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Antasari Azhar.
The Jakarta Metro Police has summoned the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) chairman Rizieq Shihab regarding his claim that the new ru…
The Immigration Directorate General will improve measures against illegal foreign workers.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) discussed the legal policy package during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office on Tuesday, …
Kolagen sangat penting bagi tubuh. Ia memberi elastisitas dan kekuatan pada kulit, serta mengganti s…
Tak sedikit orang berupaya agar senantiasa tampak awet muda. Salah satu cara yang umum dilakukan ial…
House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto has been banned from travelling abroad for six months.
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief Agus Rahardjo has condemned an acid attack toward a KPK senior investigator.
Novel Baswedan, a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) senior investigator, was attacked with hydrochloric acid by two unidenti…
General Election Commission (KPU) leaders met with President Joko Widodo at State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, April 10, 2017.
President Joko Widodo received National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) chief Suhardi Alius at Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Mo…
President Joko Widodo has picked constitutional expert Saldi Isra to fill one vacant constitutional judge position.
Police captured three suspected terrorists in Lamongan, East Java on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU Jakarta) on Thursday announced the final voter list (DPT) for the Jakarta gubernatori…
Indonesia and Russia have committed to strengthen security collaborations to prevent terorrism threats.
The government has urged Regional Consultative Assembly (DPD) members to resolve their differences as soon as possible.