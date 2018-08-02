PAN to Hold National Work Meeting Next Week

Jakarta: PAN chairman Zulkifli Hasan on Thursday confirmed his party will hold a national work meeting next week.



PAN will decide its political stance in the meeting. It will also determine its candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

PAN currently is part of the ruling coalition. However, many PAN politicians are very critical of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration."The vice presidential candidates are stil unknown. The decision is the prerogative of the presidential candidates (Jokowi and Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto," the People Consultative Assembly speaker said in Malang on Thursday."If Pak Jokowi's coalition wants to embrace PAN, we will feel very honored," he added.Indonesia will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will open the registration of presidential candidates this week.(WAH)