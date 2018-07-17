NasDem Confident of Passing Parliamentary Threshold

Jakarta: NasDem Party secretary general Johnny G Plate is confident his party could be able to pass the four percent parliamentary threshold.



"We were never worried during the deliberations of Elections Law. What Party proposed the seven percent parliamentary treshold at the time? said the NasDem Party politician at Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

According to him, higher parliamentary threshold is designed to reduce the number of parties in the House of Representatives. It is also aimed to improve democracy in the country.In 2014, NasDem Party only got around 1.6 percent in several opinion polls. However, the party oficcially got 6.4 percent of the national number of votes."70 percent of our voters are supporter of candidates. They are the majority," the senior politician added.The country will hold a simultaneous legislative and presidential elections in April 2019. The General Elections Commission (KPU) will close the registration of legislative candidates tonight.(WAH)