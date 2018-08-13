AHA Centre Delivers 30 Tonnes of Aid for Lombok Quake Victims

Jakarta: The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has delivered 30 tonnes of aid for victims of Lombok earthquake.



The AHA Centre facilitated the mobilisation of ASEAN relief items from the Disaster Emergency Logistic System for ASEAN (DELSA) regional stockpile in Subang to Kuala Lumpur International Airport, whereby the Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority (BNPB )chartered aircrafts to pick up the 30 tonnes of ASEAN relief items in two sorties and send them over to Lombok, for further distribution to affected communities.

The extent of the damage creates urgent needs for shelters in the affected areas, thus BNPB and the AHA Centre mobilised the stand-by relief items from the ASEAN emergency stockpile in Malaysia, using Indonesian aircrafts.“Whenever a disaster occurs and relief items are required, ASEAN member state can access the regional stockpile, and the AHA Centre will facilitate its mobilisation to the affected areas," said AHA Centre executive director Adelina Kamal in a written statement on Monday, August 13, 2018."We would like to appreciate BNPB for the confidence given to the AHA Centre in complementing the country’s live-saving efforts on the ground," she added.The Jakarta-based agency is an inter-governmental organisation established by ten ASEAN Member States on 17 November 2011 with the aim to facilitate cooperation and coordination amongst ASEAN Member States and with relevant United Nations and international organisations in promoting regional collaboration in disaster management.(WAH)