En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Japan Donates Rp5 Billion to Help Victims of Lombok Quake

Marcheilla Ariesta    •    16 Agustus 2018 17:57 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Japan Donates Rp5 Billion to Help Victims of Lombok Quake
Japanese expats will hold fundraising activities to help Lombok island residents (Photo:Medcom/Marcheilla)

Jakarta: Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

"The Japanese government and people donated JPY30 million. The Japanese Red Cross Society donated JPY10 million," said Japan's Ambasaddor to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii at the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) head office, Jalan Jenderal Gatot Soebroto, South Jakarta on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

Baca juga
"Indonesian people are always ready to help when we are hit by a disaster," the diplomat added.

The powerful earthquake struck the island on August 5. With a depth of 15 km, the epicenter was located 18 km northwest of East Lombok regency.

The shallow earthquake triggered small tsunami waves in several regions. According to authorities, the tremor was felt in Bali, Sumbawa and Java.

The disaster killed at least 460 people and injured hundreds. It also damaged thousands of houses and other buildings.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0463 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv