Japan Donates Rp5 Billion to Help Victims of Lombok Quake

Jakarta: Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
"The Japanese government and people donated JPY30 million. The Japanese Red Cross Society donated JPY10 million," said Japan's Ambasaddor to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii at the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) head office, Jalan Jenderal Gatot Soebroto, South Jakarta on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
