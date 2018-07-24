En
KPK Requests More Prosecutors

Sunnaholomi Halakrispen    •    24 Juli 2018 19:41 WIB
KPK Requests More Prosecutors
KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: Corruption Eradication Commisision (KPK) head Agus Rahardjo has admitted the anti-corruption agency still need more prosecutors.

KPK leaders visited the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters this afternoon. They discussed about the issue during the meeting.

"Yes, We need 40, 50 or even 60. Hopefully, we can get them," said Agus at the AGO building complex, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

"We need more prosectures. We currently have a lot of unprocessed cases," Agus added.

According to various opinion surveys, KPK is considered as the most trustworthy government institution in the country. However, it is still restricted with limited budgets and staff.

"We hope this harmonious cooperation can go well," Agus added.


(WAH)

