Police Still Investigating Oil Well Fire in Aceh

Jakarta: Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.
"There are consequences for violating the Oil and Gas Law," said National Police Spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian storngly believes all law enforcement agencies can protect the 2018 simul…
The National Police recorded as many as 5,061 cyber crime cases in 2017, an increase of 2.64 percent compare to 2016.
Law enforcement agencies will prepare counterterrorism measures to secure New Year celebrations.
Law enforcement agencies have implemented security measures to secure Christmas Eve masses in all across Indonesia.
The National Police has confirmed that related agencies will cooperate with church officials to secure Christmas masses.
Indonesian authorities will deploy as many as 240 thousand personnel to secure Christmas and End of Year holidays.
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian will prepare security measures to protect Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.&nbs…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor at the Pre…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
President Joko "Widodo" Widodo has admitted he recently met with 212 Alumni Brotherhood (PA 212) leaders.
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian has instructed all regional police leaders to anticipate the upcoming May Day protest…
Former House of Representatives speaker Setya Novanto has been sentenced to 15 years in jail after being found guilty of corruptio…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
Presidential Special Envoy on Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Din Syamsuddin has annnounced the Wasatiyyah Summit will …
The National Police will deploy the Mobile Brigade Corps to secure the 2018 Asian Games.
Thousands of online motorcycle taxi drivers carried out a massive rally in front of the Parliament Complex in Central Jakarta on M…