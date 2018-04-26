Police Still Investigating Oil Well Fire in Aceh

Jakarta: Authorities are still investigating the recent fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency.



"There are consequences for violating the Oil and Gas Law," said National Police Spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto at the National Police head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

"This the right momentum to eradicate illegal oil wells," the spokesman added.The explosion occured during a drilling operation on Wednesday morning. The incident killed at least 21 people and injured 38 others."Some key witnesses are dead. Some others are heavily injured," the spokesman said.Traditional oil wells can be easily found in the oil-rich regency. These illegal oil wells are mostly operated by local people.(WAH)