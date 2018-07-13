En
Burger

Most Popular

Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

Bawaslu Detects Four Cases of Money Politics in 2018 Elections

KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

Siti Yona Hukmana    •    13 Juli 2018 11:57 WIB
corruption (en)
En National (En)
KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts
KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah (Photo:Medcom/Siti Yona Hukmana)

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to face a series of judicial reviews submitted by a number of high-profile corruption convicts.

"We are not worried. It is their rights," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in Jakarta on Thursday.

Baca juga
"We will monitor the development of the legal process. We believe the judges are independent and impartial," he added.

In the past few days, judicial reviews were submitted by former Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik, former Gerindra Party politician M Sanusi and businessman Choel Mallarangeng.

Previously, the same actions were taken by former Democratic Party chairman Anas Urbaningrum, former Religious Affairs Minister Suryadharma Ali and former Health Minister Siti Fadilah Supari.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0741 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv