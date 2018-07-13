KPK Ready to Face Judicial Reviews of Corruption Convicts

Jakarta: The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is ready to face a series of judicial reviews submitted by a number of high-profile corruption convicts.



"We are not worried. It is their rights," said KPK spokesperson Febri Diansyah in Jakarta on Thursday.

"We will monitor the development of the legal process. We believe the judges are independent and impartial," he added.In the past few days, judicial reviews were submitted by former Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik, former Gerindra Party politician M Sanusi and businessman Choel Mallarangeng.Previously, the same actions were taken by former Democratic Party chairman Anas Urbaningrum, former Religious Affairs Minister Suryadharma Ali and former Health Minister Siti Fadilah Supari.(WAH)