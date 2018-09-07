Erick Thohir Officially Announced as Jokowi's Campaign Team Head

Jakarta: Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday officially appointed businessman Erick Tohar to lead his campaign team.



"The head of the national campaign team is Erick Tohir," the former Jakarta governor said.

The influential businessman cofounded the Mahaka group in 1992. The 48-year-old man revently served as the chairman of the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC).On August 9, Jokowi picked Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) supreme leader Ma'ruf Amin as his vice presidential candidate. A day later, the pair filed their candidacy for president and vice president."I continuously maintain communication with Pak Ma'ruf Amin and supporting parties," he said.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.(WAH)