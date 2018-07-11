Kalla Welcomes Iran's Vice President

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla received Iranian Vice President for women and family affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar at his office in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



They discussed the bilateral energy cooperation between both countries. They also talked about cooperation potentials in various sectors.

According to Kalla, Indonesia is interested to manage Iran's oil fields. On the other hand, Iran is invited to invest in Indonesia's energy sector."We have had energy cooperation since long time ago," Kalla said.According to Ebtekar, the two countries want to increase cooperation in nuclear, social and science fields. They also want to develop e-commerce programs to boost economic empowerment of women."We will find ways to promote these collaborations," Ebtekar said.(WAH)