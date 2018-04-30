Indonesia Interested to Host Trump-Kim Summit

Jakarta: Indonesia is interested to host the much-anticipated summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the ambassadors of the two Koreas this afternoon. The PDI Perjuangan politician discussed about the latest situation on the Korean peninsula during the meeting.

"If they plan to hold a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Kim Jong-un, we will volunteer to host the meeting," he said.Indonesian has always called for peace and denuclearization in the region. The Southeast Asian country has also maintained good diplomatic relations with the two countries."I will wait for athletes from the two Koreas at the upcoming Asian Games," he added.The 2018 Asian Games will be held from August 18-September 2 in Jakarta and Palembang. The multi-sport event will be attended by around 15 thousand athletes from 45 Asian countries.(WAH)