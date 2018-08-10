Democratic Party Endorses Prabowo-Sandiaga Pair

Jakarta: Democratic Party deputy secretary general Andi Arief has confirmed his party will endorse presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno.



"We consistently support Pak Prabowo and Pak Sandiaga," the Democratic Party politician told Medcom.id on Friday.

"Pak SBY (Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono) wants to maintain our consistency," the former activist added.The opposition camp reportedly will visit the KPU head office in the afternoon. KPU will officially close the registration of presidential candidates at midnight."We will join the delegation after Friday prayers," he added.The country will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.(WAH)