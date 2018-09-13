Police, Military to Increase Cooperation to Secure 2019 Elections

En
Lukman Diah Sari    •    13 September 2018 13:52 WIB
National Police chief General Tito Karnavian (Photo:Medcom/Lukman Diah Sari)

Jakarta: Police and military will increase cooperation ahead of the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections, National Police head General Tito Karnavian said Thursday.

"We will increase cooperation between the two institutions," the former Jakarta Metro Police head said.

"We hope for safe, peaceful and orderly elections," he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

Months before the presidential election, Incumbent President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has gathered endorsements from  PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, PKB, PPP, NasDem Party, Hanura Party, Perindo Party, PSI and PKPI. In the meantime, opposition leader Prabowo Subianto has received supports from Gerindra Party, PKS, PAN, Democratic Party and Berkarya Party.


(WAH)

