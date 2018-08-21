Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.
"We have asked local authorities to deploy the needed equipment as soon as possible," said Tjahjo in a written statement on Tuesday.
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck the island of Lombok more than a week ago has risen to 436, the National D…
The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) has delivered 30 tonnes of aid for v…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today traveled to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara to visit the victims of Lombok earthquake.
The National Disaster Migitation Agency (BNPB) today announced the confirmed deaths from Sunday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake in …
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
Palestine Olympic Committee chairman Jibril Mahmoud Muhammad Rajoub paid a courtesy call on President Joko "Jokowi" Wido…
The General Elections Commission (KPU) has reminded both presidential and vice presidential candidate pairs to register their camp…
The central government has prepared a presidential instruction (Inpres) to support disaster mitigation activities in the island of…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning another visit to Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara after new earthquakes hit the isl…
At least 10 people were killed after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the island of Lombok throughout Sunday.
Wushu athlete Lindswell Kwok has won Indonesia's second gold medal at the Asian Games, securing 19.50 points in Women's Ta…
Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Masafumi Ishii has revelaed his country will send around a thousand athletes and officials to com…
Japan has donated Rp5 billion to help Lombok island residents impacted by recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo strongly believes that Indonesia is fully ready to host the 2018 Asian Games.