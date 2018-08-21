En
Burger

Most Popular

Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jokowi Receives Palestine Olympic Committee Leader

Jokowi Receives Palestine Olympic Committee Leader

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

M Sholahadhin Azhar    •    21 Agustus 2018 11:41 WIB
disaster (en)
En National (En)
Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok
Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo (Photo:Medcom/Ahmad Mustaqim)

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.

"We have asked local authorities to deploy the needed equipment as soon as possible," said Tjahjo in a written statement on Tuesday.

Baca juga
"If we buy new equipment, it will take more time," Tjahjo added.

Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.

The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok.

"At least 10 people were killed. Around 24 people were injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Monday.

"Four people are from East Lombok, Five are from Great Sumbawa and one is from West Sumbawa," the BNPB official added.

On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - national-en/ rendering in 0.0414 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv