Nearby Regions Urged to Assist Mitigation Activities in Lombok

Jakarta: Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed nearby regions to assist mitigation activities in earthquake-devastated Lombok island.



"We have asked local authorities to deploy the needed equipment as soon as possible," said Tjahjo in a written statement on Tuesday.

"If we buy new equipment, it will take more time," Tjahjo added.Lombok island was struck by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake at 11.10 AM West Indonesia Time (WIB) on Sunday. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 32 km northeast of East Lombok.The island was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake nearly 12 hours later. With a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 30 km northeast of East Lomnbok."At least 10 people were killed. Around 24 people were injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Sutopo Purwo Nugroho in a written statement on Monday."Four people are from East Lombok, Five are from Great Sumbawa and one is from West Sumbawa," the BNPB official added.On August 5, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake killed at least 460 people in the holiday island. On July 29, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds.(WAH)